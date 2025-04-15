Former US president Joe Biden seems to have been part of a much more suspicious email scandal than ever in US history. In 2014, when Biden was publicly calling for sanctions against Russia as US vice president, he privately opened "a backdoor for Moscow's gas to flow to its neighbor in fall 2014". This was to help his son Hunter Biden when his Ukrainian energy company sought such help. This was according to some government messages in a private email account that was kept from Americans for more than a decade.

As per the new documents obtained by the news agency Just The News, there are fresh allegations that Biden used "multiple" fake emails and non-government domains to communicate while he was still in office.

Biden used a private account to communicate, which was under a fake name - [email protected].

New documents obtained by @JustTheNews/@jsolomonReports call into serious question whether former Special Counsel Hur ignoring Joe Biden's use of pseudonym email accounts was purposeful in its design to ignore evidence of what the Bidens were doing with classified information https://t.co/E6HVYezRDu pic.twitter.com/QjO1I2wSZK — Oversight Project (@ItsYourGov) April 14, 2025

The House Oversight and Accountability Committee, which continues to investigate corruption concerns surrounding the former first family, revealed the emails to the news agency.

A per the investigative organisation, Biden played a "secret role" at a "critical moment" to help secure Russia's willingness to reopen natural gas spigots to Ukraine. At that time, Germany received the credit for brokering this deal.

“Ukraine gas deal was just signed. The Germans earlier indicated to Tony that your call had come at a critical moment,” the vice president’s Deputy National Security Advisor Jeffrey Prescott wrote in an Oct. 30, 2014 email to Biden.

