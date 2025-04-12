After mocking Biden for cognitive decline, Trump himself cant recall details of his 'favourite' cognitive test

US President Donald Trump got his physical and cognitive test done on Friday (April 11), however, seems like, he was not able to recall the details of his "favourite" cognitive test.

Trump, during the presidential campaign last year, mocked former President Joe Biden multiple times for his "cognitive decline", targeting the former president for his age.

However, Trump while talking to reporters, was unable to recall the details of his cognitive test which he took as part of his physical. But, he assured reporters that he got all the answers right.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One about his annual physical, Trump was asked about the cognitive assessment included in his annual doctor’s visit.

While he seemed unable, or (maybe) unwilling to recall specific details, he told the reporters, “It’s a pretty well-known test. Whatever it is. I got everyone right.”

Trump further said that he took the test because he "wanted to be a little different than Biden" who faced significant scrutiny during his term for showing signs of cognitive decline.

Of his health overall, Trump said, “I felt I was in very good shape. Good heart. A good soul. A very good soul.”

Moreover, full details of his physical are expected to be released on Sunday. After his physical by Navy Captain Sean Barbabella, Trump went straight from the appointment to Florida on Friday, boarding Air Force One shortly after departing Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre.

During Trump's recent presidential campaign, he had always touted his cognitive abilities, telling the crowd at an event in Iowa in December 2023.

"I took a physical and I passed with flying colors," he said.

He continued, “And I took a cognitive exam. I said, ‘Doctor, give me anything you want, I want to take it.‘” He added that he felt potential presidential candidates should be “forced to take” cognitive exams, adding that then-President Joe Biden would not be able to match his results.

