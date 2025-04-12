Donald Trump's iconic 'fight! fight! fight!' photo, clicked after an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania last year has been immortalised as a portrait. The current US president's painting has taken the place of former President Barack Obama's official portrait in the East Room foyer, announced the White House on Friday (Apr 11).

"New artwork"

Unveiling the newly installed artwork in a brief video posted to X, the White House wrote: "Some new artwork at the White House".

Some new artwork at the White House

Trump's portrait has taken the spot traditionally reserved for the most recent official presidential portrait.

The dramatic painting depicts Trump with a raised fist, bloodied but standing, surrounded by Secret Service agents onstage in Butler, Pennsylvania, where he was shot at a campaign rally in July 2024. The iconic image — and Trump's post-attack message to "fight, fight, fight" — became central to his campaign for a return to the presidency.

Where was Obama's portrait moved?

Barack Obama's team is yet to comment on the removal of the former president's portrait from its prominent place in the East Room foyer. The former president's portrait, as per NBC, has been relocated to the position previously occupied by George W. Bush, whose painting has now been moved to a White House staircase, officials confirmed.

The East Room foyer traditionally features the most recent official presidential portrait, though this is not a formal rule. A former White House official told NBC News that presidents have the discretion to instruct curators to rearrange displayed artworks.

During his first term, Trump had earlier relocated the portraits of Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.

Trump does not currently have an official White House portrait from his first term. That process is typically handled during the succeeding administration, but the Biden White House had deferred questions about Trump's portrait to the White House Historical Association, which oversees the commissioning of portraits since 1965.

Trump portraits galore

The latest move is not the first such portrait relocation during Trump 2.0. Just a few weeks ago, a painting of Trump was removed from the Colorado State Capitol after he demanded it be taken down. In January, a portrait of former Joint Chiefs chairman Mark Milley disappeared from a Pentagon wall with no explanation.

(With inputs from agencies)