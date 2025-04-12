Donald Trump's second term in the White House has become troubling for many reasons. Multiple nations are already struggling and its not been even 100 days yet since Trump came back in power. During his inauguration ceremony in January, Trump vowed to deliver the “most extraordinary first 100 days of any presidency in American history”. Well, it surely seems extraordinary.

Sweeping tariffs imposition, establishment of DOGE and choosing Elon Musk to lead it, gutting programs like USAID, declaring a national emergency on the southern border, attempt to put an end to birthright citizenship, attempt to deport US students, and ending diversity programs in the federal government - these are just a few among the wildest moves of Trump in the White House recently.

Let's not forget the repeated claims by him that the 2020 US presidential election was somehow "rigged" and that he was "snatched of" the presidency by Joe Biden.

And also, let's give ourselves a recap of how his first presidency ended. He ran for re-election in 2020, lost it, claimed the election fraud and that the election was "stolen" - without any evidence. The day of the election result, Trump gave a speech in Washington telling his supporters to "fight like hell" that allegedly provoked the Capitol Riot.

So if, by any chance, you think that Trump would leave the office at the end of his second term voluntarily like a normal president, then you need to rethink. He himself has claimed multiple times of running for the third term - something that US constitution does not allow.

If Trump's presidency would continue being heavy on Americans, there are pretty chances there would be an end to this drama. And here's how it could happen:

What's the normal way to remove a president?

The very normal way to remove a US president from the office, especially when they are serving the second term, is quite simple - waiting for four years to let the presidency end.

The election cycle starts around half way through the presidency and the process finally initiates in the last year. So it's pretty straight- if you don't like a president, choose another one!

But is it a normal presidency? Huhh.

What if...?

What if Donald Trump denies leaving the office? What if he tries some sort of way to stay? AND, god forbid, what if this proved to be much more abnormal presidency than we could imagine?

The impeachment

The first and quite known way to force a president to leave the office in mid-term is impeachment. The House of Representatives brings impeachment charges and if representatives accepts them with majority vote, the president gets impeached. There would be a need for a two-thirds majority in a Senate vote to convict.

Taking help of constitution

The second legal way to remove a president is through the constitution. As per the American constitution, the president can resign and invoke the section 1 of the 25th Amendment which transfers power to the Vice President.

But, will it be that easy when we're talking about getting rid of Trump? No. Here's why:

President or not, Trump still rules

Even if Trump gets removed from the office and hands power to JD Vance, he will still be ruling the White House. Either officially or as an "advisor" of Vance, there are good chances he will still be running things and making decisions.

Now, what if JD Vance also gets removed from the White House? Well, then you get the Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson. And Johnson is no different than Vance when it comes to being "loyal" to Trump.

So if after all this, and keeping the past in mind, there are pretty high chances Trump's removal from the Oval Office might end up setting the American politics in chaos.

But, that's what we can think of now as per the recent decisions of Trump. We don't know yet what else to come in the future. Because remember, it's Trump we're talking about.