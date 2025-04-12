The United States' Department of Justice on Friday (Apr 11) announced the arrest of a Butler, Pennsylvania man for threatening to assassinate US President Donald Trump and other government officials.

The man, posting under the alias "Mr Satan," has been identified as Shawn Monper, a resident of Butler Township.

Here's everything we know about Trump's wannabe assassinator.

Who is Shawn Monper?

Shawn Mopner is a 32-year-old resident of Butler, Pennsylvania, the same town where Trump narrowly survived an assassination attempt during an open-air campaign rally on July 13, 2025.

On July 13, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks fired eight rounds from an AR-15–style rifle from the roof of a nearby building. Trump narrowly survived the attempt on his life, with one of the bullets grazing his ear. One audience member, Corey Comperatore, was killed in the attack, and two others were critically injured.

The FBI began investigating Monper after receiving an emergency tip about threatening comments and videos posted on YouTube by a user who called himself "Mr Satan". The threats included one where he explicitly said he was "going to assassinate" Trump. Officials traced the internet activity to Monper's residence.

A licence to kill?

An investigation found that the 32-year-old had acquired a firearms' licence shortly after Trump became the US president.

Mopner also bragged that he had started creating his personal arsenal. On February 17, he claimed to have "bought several guns and been stocking up on ammo since Trump got in office" while making references to what he referred to as an "American Revolution 2.0."

"Nah, we just need to start killing people, Trump, Elon (Musk), all the heads of agencies Trump appointed, and anyone who stands in the way," he wrote.

"Remember, we are the majority, MAGA is a minority of the country, and by the time its time to make the move, they will be weakened, many will be crushed by these policies, and they will want revenge too. American Revolution 2.0".

On March 4, Monper posted a video during Trump's address to Congress, in which he claimed he was "going to assassinate him (Trump) myself".

A detention hearing for Monper, aka Mr Satan, is scheduled for April 14, reports AFP.

(With inputs from agencies)