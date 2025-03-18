US President Donald Trump on Monday (March 18) axed Secret Service protection for his predecessor Joe Biden's adult children, blasting what he called the "wasteful" use of taxpayer money.

Which of Biden's children lost their Secret Service protection?

Joe Biden's adult children Hunter and Ashley Biden will no longer receive the security normally afforded to them under the agency's core legal mandate. Hunter, in particular, had drawn scrutiny for reportedly travelling with 18 agents on a trip to South Africa—his wife Melissa Cohen Biden's birthplace before she emigrated to the US.

Before leaving office, Biden had extended Secret Service protection for his children by six months, a move mirroring Trump's own decision in 2021 to cover Donald Jr., Ivanka, Eric, their spouses, and Tiffany—who was unmarried at the time. Trump's extension at the time, as per Mirror UK, reportedly came with a hefty $1.7 million (£1.3 million) price tag.

"Ridiculous," says Trump

Speaking at the John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington DC, Trump took aim at the cost, hinting at an imminent decision: "I would say if there are 18 with Hunter Biden, that will be something I'll look at this afternoon... I'm going to take a look at that."

He followed up with a post on Truth Social, doubling down on the issue.

"Hunter Biden has had Secret Service protection for an extended period of time, all paid for by the United States Taxpayer," he wrote. "There are as many as 18 people on this Detail, which is ridiculous! He is currently vacationing in, of all places, South Africa, where the Human Rights of people has been strenuously questioned. Because of this, South Africa has been taken off our list of Countries receiving Economic and Financial Assistance."

Trump then made it official: "Please be advised that, effective immediately, Hunter Biden will no longer receive Secret Service protection. Likewise, Ashley Biden, who has 13 agents will be taken off the list."

Does a former president's children always get Secret Service protection?

Under federal law, former presidents and their spouses receive lifelong Secret Service protection. However, coverage for their children ends when they turn 16—unless an outgoing president chooses to extend it. Biden did so for his children, just as Trump, Barack Obama, and George W Bush had done for their own families earlier.

(With inputs from agencies)