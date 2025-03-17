Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially joined Truth Social, a social media platform owned by US President Donald Trump on Monday (Mar 17).

"Delighted to be on Truth Social! Looking forward to interacting with all the passionate voices here and engaging in meaningful conversations in the times to come," PM Modi wrote in his first post on the platform.

This comes after Trump shared PM Modi's recent podcast interview with Lex Fridman on the platform.

In another post on the platform, he thanked Trump saying, "Thank you my friend, President Trump. I’ve covered a wide range of topics, including my life journey, India’s civilisational outlook, global issues and more."

'We connect so well': Trump shares Modi's podcast

Donald Trump shared PM Modi's podcast with the American podcaster Fridman on Truth Social where the Indian Prime minister praised the US president for his "America First" approach and talked about how he "connects so well" with him.

“His reflection showed his America First spirit, just as I believe in nation first,” Modi said.

“I stand for India first and that’s why we connect so well.”

PM Modi also called Trump a "man of courage" for making independent decisions and for remaining "dedicated" towards his country.

"I have seen him during his first term and now as he sees a second. This time, he seems far more prepared. He has a clear roadmap with well-planned steps to achieve his goals. I also had the chance to meet his team, and I believe he has gathered a strong, capable group," Modi said in the podcast.

Fridman asked Modi, "You recently visited the United States and reinvigorated your friendship with Donald Trump. What do you like about Donald Trump as a friend, as a leader?"

"I'd like to share an event that stands out in my memory. Perhaps from that, you'll understand my perspective. At 'Howdy Modi', both President Trump and I were present, and the stadium was completely full. A large crowd at a political event in the US is quite remarkable," the Indian PM added.

(With inputs from agencies)