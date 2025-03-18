US President Donald Trump said that he spoke with NASA's Acting Administrator Janet Petro, who agreed to bring the stranded astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore to Earth, prior to the two-week period originally approved by the space agency.

Advertisment

Trump claimed that he instructed SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to bring the "abandoned" astronauts back, alleging that the Biden administration "was incapable of doing so".

"I just spoke with the Acting Administrator of NASA, Janet Petro. She is coordinating our Team of highly respected Scientists, Space Engineers, and various other “geniuses,” who has agreed to let our Astronauts come home long prior to the two week period originally approved by NASA. Janet was great. She said, “Let’s bring them home NOW, Sir!” — And I thanked her," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"This began when I asked Elon Musk to go up and get the abandoned Astronauts because the Biden Administration was incapable of doing so. They shamefully forgot about the Astronauts, because they considered it to be a very embarrassing event for them – Another thing I inherited from that failed group of incompetents," he added.

Advertisment

'After eight long months, it is time,' says Trump

The US president said that he, along with Musk, helmed the project and sent SpaceX Dragon, which has "successfully docked" and is expected to land on Wednesday.

Advertisment

"Elon and I have taken on the project, sending up the SpaceX Dragon, which has successfully docked and, hopefully, while there is always danger involved in such a mission, they will soon be on their way home — Taking off tomorrow, and landing on Wednesday. Exact times will be provided to you. Safety always comes first, and maximum standards are being adhered to. But after eight long months for a mission that was supposed to be eight days, IT IS TIME. I look forward to seeing Butch and Suni, and thank you again to NASA and Janet Petro!" Trump said.

What was scheduled to be a 10-day mission in space turned out to be a nearly 10-month expedition after astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore were stranded on the space station.

The duo embarked on the journey aboard the Boeing Starliner on June 5, 2024. However, they were unable to return after the spacecraft experienced thruster malfunctions during its approach and docking manoeuvres.

Following an extensive investigation on the ground by NASA and Boeing, the spacecraft was deemed too risky to carry the astronauts back home, resulting in their unexpected extended stay at the space station.

(With inputs from agencies)