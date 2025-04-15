Former US president Joe Biden is set to deliver his first public address since leaving the White House on Tuesday (Apr 15). The Democrat will be speaking at the 2025 national conference of Advocates Counselors, and Representatives for the Disabled (ACRD) in Chicago.

Advertisment

First public appearance

According to the press release, Biden’s speech will serve as the keynote for a sold-out event. The conference will focus on bolstering and strengthening Social Security and will feature several other prominent speakers.

Also read | ‘Putin started it, Biden blew it, Zelensky's incompetent’: Trump blames 'three people' for millions of deaths in Ukraine war

Advertisment

“Reflecting Social Security's proud history and broad support, the president will be joined by a distinguished, bipartisan slate of advocates and leaders including former Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO), former Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), and former Governor and Social Security Administrator Martin O'Malley (D-MD),” the statement said.

ACRD Executive Director Rachel Buck said in a statement, “We are deeply honored President Biden is making his first public appearance at ACRD’s sold-out conference.”

Also read | ‘I just got here’: Trump insists Russia-Ukraine War ‘not his war,’ slams Zelensky, Biden for ‘absolutely horrible job’

Advertisment

“As bipartisan leaders have long agreed, Americans who retire after paying into Social Security their whole lives deserve the vital support and caring services they receive. As a result, we are thrilled the President will be joining us to discuss how we can work together for a stable and successful future for Social Security,” added Buck.

‘I’m not going away’

After leaving the office, Biden has been engaging in fundraising efforts for his presidential library. The 82-year-old has also continued to support initiatives such as the Beau Biden Foundation and the Cancer Moonshot.

Also read | ‘This is Biden’s war’: EU convenes emergency talks after Trump calls Russian strike on Ukraine a ‘mistake’

The former president expressed his intentions to be involved in domestic and foreign policy issues, saying, “I’m not going away.”

Last month, Joe and Jill Biden attended the opening night of “Othello” on Broadway, marking their first public outing since his term as US president ended. Biden has also signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA), a prominent Hollywood talent firm.

(With inputs from agencies)