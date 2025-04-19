Donald Trump recently made an ignorant comment about "Congo", and social media users were aghast to see the president of a country make such a quip. As he hosted Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the White House on Thursday, reporters asked Trump about the Maryland man who was wrongly sent to a prison in El Salvador.

Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, a citizen of El Salvador, is an undocumented migrant whom the White House claims is a member of the violent MS-13 gang. However, he has never been charged with a crime either in the US or in El Salvador. His deportation was ruled an "administrative error" by the US Supreme Court.

At the press conference, Trump tried to distance himself from the controversy that is part of his wider crackdown on migrants. He defended his mass deportation policy, saying that countries are sending dangerous criminals to the US. For some reason, he brought up "Congo".

“You know, they released [people from] jails ... from all over the world. They released them, not just South America, all over the world," Trump told reporters.

"The Congo in Africa. Many, many people come from the Congo."

He added, “I don’t know what that is, but they came from the Congo, and all over the world."

Trump did not say why he was stressing on Congo, although it isn't clear whether he was referring to the Democratic Republic of Congo or the Republic of Congo.

Social media reacts to Trump's "Congo" comment

Social media users were baffled to hear Trump say that he was "not involved" in the deportation of Abrego Garcia. However, what shocked them most was his bringing up Congo and claiming he didn't know what that was.

A social media user called Trump "the dumbest president we've ever had."

“In an unbelievable showing of stupidity, Donald Trump admits he doesn’t know where the Congo in Africa is: ‘many people come from the Congo. I don’t know what that is.’"

Notably, the Democratic Republic of Congo is working on a minerals-for-security deal with the Trump administration. The agreement, aimed at reaping more revenue from an industry marred by smuggling and corruption, was reached before Rwanda-backed M23 rebels launched a major offensive in January that has seen them seize eastern Congo's two largest cities.