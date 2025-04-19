A Bengaluru man's gesture of helping out a neighbour turned into a nightmare when the police found a stillborn baby inside a garbage bag he had disposed of. He was arrested after being identified from the CCTV footage. Shocked to learn the contents of the bag he threw away, the man detailed the entire story to the police. They reached the woman's house who had given birth to the baby and later registered a rape case.

Advertisment

The Times of India reported that the man told the police that the woman asked him to throw away the garbage bag for him. He took it but had no idea that it contained a stillborn baby.

Woman was pregnant and delivered baby at home

The police went knocking on the woman's door and questioned the woman. She told the police that she was the mother of the baby and sold vegetables for a living. She fell in love with an autorickshaw driver and got pregnant. She managed to hide it from her parents.

Advertisment

In her eighth month, she started experiencing pain in the abdomen and delivered the baby at home with the help of her friend. However, the baby passed away during childbirth.

The TOI report stated that the woman packed the baby in a garbage bag and requested her neighbour to throw it. The man, assuming it to be a mere garbage bag, took it and threw it away.

People in the area saw the bag and found a male baby in it. The Yelahanka Police were alerted and hunted down the man using video surveillance footage. The girl was a minor and the police arrested the autorickshaw driver for raping and impregnating a minor.

Advertisment

No other details of the man who has been arrested have been revealed. The man who threw the garbage bag was allowed to leave.