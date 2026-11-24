Srinagar: Growing concern over alleged excavation activity near the ecologically fragile Sheshnag Lake along the traditional Amarnath Yatra route has brought trekkers and environmental enthusiasts together in Srinagar, with the group demanding an immediate halt to the work and a thorough assessment of its potential environmental impact.

The trekkers have urged the government to establish the exact nature, purpose and extent of the activity, warning that unregulated infrastructure intervention in the fragile Himalayan landscape could have serious ecological consequences.

The controversy gained momentum after a video purportedly showing a JCB machine carrying out excavation near Sheshnag Lake circulated on social media, triggering concerns over possible damage to the glacial terrain. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO), however, has maintained that the activity is part of post-Amarnath Yatra works involving the widening and stabilisation of existing tracks.

Addressing the concerns, trekkers and environmental enthusiasts said the issue was not opposition to infrastructure development but the need to ensure that projects in ecologically sensitive mountain regions are guided by scientific assessment and adequate environmental safeguards.

Kashif Nabi, a trekker, said the alpine lakes, mountains and forests of Kashmir's higher reaches were an integral part of the region's natural and cultural identity, and any disturbance to these fragile ecosystems could have far-reaching consequences.

He called on the authorities to clarify what work was being undertaken near the lake, whether a road was being constructed and what environmental assessments had been conducted before the activity began. He also demanded that media representatives be allowed to visit the site to independently establish the facts.

Another trekker, Sajad, called for an immediate halt to the activity and a thorough probe into the conflicting accounts emerging from the BRO's clarification and the visuals circulating on social media.

He said the authorities must ensure transparency and allow independent verification of the situation on the ground, warning that the consequences of unregulated intervention in the fragile landscape could extend to future generations.

Sheshnag Lake, situated in the high-altitude Himalayan region along the Amarnath Yatra route, is an ecologically sensitive glacial water body surrounded by fragile mountain slopes, glacial deposits and natural drainage systems.

Environmental concerns centre on the vulnerability of this terrain, where excavation and the movement of heavy machinery, if undertaken without adequate geological assessment and safeguards, could potentially accelerate erosion, destabilise loose material and disrupt natural drainage patterns.

The concerns have also drawn political attention. Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti was stopped by authorities at Chandanwari on Tuesday while on her way to Sheshnag Lake to assess the situation.

Accompanied by MLA Waheed Para, Aga Muntazir and Shabir Mir, Mufti questioned the restrictions on her visit and warned that construction activity in the fragile glacial ecosystem could have serious environmental and religious consequences.

The BRO has maintained that the work is being undertaken in accordance with safety norms and environmental safeguards, including provisions for the disposal of excavated material, protection of natural drainage channels and minimisation of disturbance to the surrounding terrain.