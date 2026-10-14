/'Totally unacceptable': MEA slams attacks on Saudi civilian infrastructure after Indian national's death

India on Wednesday (Oct 14) strongly condemned recent attacks on civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and called for an immediate halt to hostilities. The statement comes after an Indian national died following a Houthi attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on October 10.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described the attacks, including the latest strike on Aramco headquarters, as unacceptable and called for an immediate end to attacks on civilian infrastructure and expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia.

"There has been a string of attacks in Saudi Arabia, including yesterday’s attack on Aramco headquarters. We condemn all such attacks on civilian infrastructure and call for them to cease immediately. They are totally unacceptable. We stand in solidarity with the people and government of Saudi Arabia in defence of their sovereignty and hope for a return to peace and normalcy in the region," he said.

Providing an update on the October 10 attack on Riyadh airport, Jaiswal said 12 people were injured, including an Indian national who later died. Of the remaining 11 injured Indians, three have been discharged, while eight continue to receive treatment, including four in the intensive care unit (ICU).

He said Indian Embassy officials were regularly visiting the injured and coordinating with their families. The last rites of the deceased Indian national were performed in Riyadh in accordance with his family's wishes, with assistance from the embassy.

"The attack on 10 October injured 12 people, one of whom unfortunately passed away. His last rites were performed in Riyadh, as wished by his family, with assistance from the embassy. Of the 11 remaining injured, three have been discharged, while eight remain hospitalised, including four in the ICU. Embassy officials are regularly visiting them and staying in touch with their families. We remain committed to doing our best for the welfare and well-being of our nationals abroad," Jaiswal stated.

Indian Embassy attends funeral, assures family of support

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh confirmed the death of Mohammed Yousef Ali following the October 10 attack. India's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Vipul, and embassy officials attended his funeral service, offered condolences to his family and assured them of continued assistance.

In an update shared on X on Sunday, the embassy confirmed the death and expressed condolences to the bereaved family.