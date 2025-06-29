/Top 10 world news: Russia launches 'biggest aerial attack' on Ukraine; Three dead in Puri stampede, and more

Russia fired its largest air assault yet against Ukraine on Sunday (June 29), a Ukrainian official said, as part of an intensifying bombing campaign that further dashed hopes for a breakthrough in attempts to bring an end to the 3-year-old war. Russia launched a combined total of 537 aerial munitions against Ukraine, consisting of 477 drones and decoys and 60 missiles, according to Ukraine's air force. 249 were downed and 226 were lost, probably electronically jammed.



Investigation into the stampede that claimed three lives and injured over a dozen others on Sunday (Jun 29) morning is underway. As per reports, two officials have been suspended for negligence of their duty, while another two have been transferred in the aftermath of the tragic crowd crush that happened in Puri during the Jagannath Rath Yatra.

President Donald Trump’s latest budget proposal, officially named the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBB), runs to a staggering 940 pages, just shy of the entire Lord of the Rings trilogy. The bill passed the House of Representatives by a razor-thin margin of one vote.

In a significant development, Kolkata Police on Sunday (June 29) said that Monojit Mishra, the main accused in the alleged gangrape of a 24-year-old law student at South Calcutta Law College, has a criminal record with multiple past charges. Mishra has reportedly been chargesheeted in several cases including harassment of women, assault, vandalism, and theft.



Tension between the United States and Iran has increased to the highest point after decades following the order of President Donald Trump to strike the key nuclear facilities across the Middle Eastern country. Conflictss between these nations are not new. Iran has always remained one of the greatest adversaries of the US since the 1979 Islamic revolution, after Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini threw pro-Western Mohammad Reza Pahlavi out of power in Tehran.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (June 29) announced that a purchaser had been identified for social media app TikTok, which is on the brink of being banned in the United States because it is owned by a Chinese company, and vowed to reveal the buyer in two weeks.

An Air India flight from Tokyo to Delhi on Sunday (June 29) was diverted to make an unscheduled landing in Kolkata as a precautionary measure, the airline said in a statement. The flight was diverted to Kolkata because of ‘persistent warm temperature’ experienced in the cabin. The flight landed safely and is now being inspected.

A Ukrainian fighter pilot was killed and an F-16 fighter jet destroyed during a fierce night-time battle with Russian forces, the Ukrainian military said on Sunday. The aircraft was part of Ukraine’s efforts to repel what authorities are calling the largest aerial attack since the full-scale war began. According to reports, this marks the fourth confirmed loss of a US-made F-16 aircraft in the ongoing war.

Since Legendary Pictures announced its plans for a live-action Street Fighter movie, its massive star cast keeps growing. Rapper 50 Cent is the latest addition to the cast. 50 Cent is no stranger to action films and has starred in movies like Set Up, Blood Out, Den of Thieves and Expend4bles.