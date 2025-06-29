/Pilot killed, F-16 downed: Russia shoots down Ukrainian F-16 in BIGGEST air attack - How many F-16s Kyiv has and why are they crucial?

A Ukrainian fighter pilot was killed and an F-16 fighter jet destroyed during a fierce night-time battle with Russian forces, the Ukrainian military said on Sunday. The aircraft was part of Ukraine’s efforts to repel what authorities are calling the largest aerial attack since the full-scale war began. According to reports, this marks the fourth confirmed loss of a US-made F-16 aircraft in the ongoing war.

Russia launches over 500 drones and missiles in one night

Russia launched a wave of drones and missiles targeting Ukraine’s western, southern, and central regions. The attack damaged infrastructure, homes and left at least six people injured, local officials confirmed.

Ukraine’s air force reported that the assault involved 477 drones and decoys, along with 60 missiles. Of these, 249 were intercepted, and the rest were believed to have been taken out through electronic jamming systems. A Ukrainian official told the Associated Press that this was the largest aerial attack since the invasion began.

Why does the F-16 matter so much to Ukraine?

The F-16 Fighting Falcon, developed by General Dynamics and now manufactured by Lockheed Martin, is one of the most advanced multi-role fighter aircraft in the world. It is widely used by many NATO countries and has a strong reputation for performance, agility, and precision. Ukraine’s F-16s are mainly used for air patrols and defending against Russian cruise missiles, drones, and aircraft.

What makes the F-16 such a critical asset?

• Versatile in combat: It can perform a wide range of missions — from air-to-air combat to bombing ground targets.

• Highly manoeuvrable: The F-16’s design and flight control system allow it to handle high-speed, high-G turns with ease.

• Advanced technology: It carries modern radar, navigation, and electronic warfare tools that help detect and respond to threats quickly.

• Fly-by-wire system: This replaces traditional mechanical controls with electronic signals, improving responsiveness.

• Efficient single engine: The aircraft’s lightweight, single-engine design gives it good range and fuel efficiency.

Ukraine’s shrinking F-16 fleet