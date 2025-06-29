/'$2 billion gone up in smoke': The most EXPENSIVE plane crash in history was caused by humidity

The B-2 Spirit stealth bomber is one of the most advanced and expensive military aircraft ever built. With a price tag of around $2 billion, it is considered nearly untouchable in combat. Yet, back in 2008, a routine mission ended with one of these aircraft crashing on takeoff, making it the most expensive air crash.

On 23 February 2008, at around 10:30 am local time in Guam, a US B-2 stealth bomber called Spirit of Kansas crashed just after takeoff. The two pilots managed to eject safely, though one suffered a spinal injury. The plane, however, was completely destroyed.

The crash happened just seconds after lifting off. What caused it? Not war or enemy fire, just faulty readings caused by humidity.

The bomber had been based in Guam for four months. It was one of four B-2s sent as part of a US mission to deter North Korea and China. That day, it was supposed to fly back to its base in Missouri, a long 16-hour journey.

Faulty data led to the crash

Unknown to the crew, Guam’s humid weather had interfered with the aircraft’s air data system. The plane’s computer wrongly believed it was already 682 feet above the ground. It also misread the plane’s speed.

The system thought the plane was diving. To fix this, it ordered a steep climb, too steep for the aircraft’s actual speed and weight. The plane couldn’t keep up, dipped, and its wing hit the runway. The pilots ejected, and the aircraft was lost.

Investigators blame sensor error

An Air Force report later confirmed that the crash was due to wrong data from sensors called Port Transducer Units (PTUs). These sensors had absorbed moisture in Guam’s humidity and gave incorrect readings.

The most expensive crash in history