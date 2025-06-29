'Persistent warm temperature': Air India Tokyo-Delhi flight diverted to Kolkata

An Air India flight from Tokyo to Delhi on Sunday (June 29) was diverted to make an unscheduled landing in Kolkata as a precautionary measure, the airline said in a statement. The flight was diverted to Kolkata because of ‘persistent warm temperature’ experienced in the cabin. The flight landed safely and is now being inspected.

"Air India flight AI357, operating from Haneda to Delhi on 29 June 2025, made a precautionary diversion to Kolkata due to persistent warm temperatures experienced in the cabin. The aircraft landed safely in Kolkata and is currently undergoing checks," said the Air India spokesperson.



The airline further said, “Our ground colleagues in Kolkata are providing all necessary support to passengers to minimise the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen diversion. Alternative arrangements are being made to fly our passengers to Delhi at the earliest. We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers.”

Meanwhile on Saturday, a passenger aboard an Air India flight from Amritsar to Delhi was handed over to airport security at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport for engaging in unruly behaviour mid-flight on Saturday (Jun 28). The incident occurred on board flight AI454 and was confirmed by the airline. Reportedly, the man had a verbal altercation with a co-passenger, which prompted intervention from cabin crew and airport security.

According to a Times of India report, an argument broke out between a couple. When a co-passenger tried to intervene, the man ended up having a fight with the latter too. “The third passenger had just tried to intervene and calm things down,” sources told TOI.