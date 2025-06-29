/'Hear what’s in this monstrosity': Democrats stall Trump’s 940-page ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ by forcing it to be read aloud in Senate

President Donald Trump’s latest budget proposal, officially named the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBB), runs to a staggering 940 pages, just shy of the entire Lord of the Rings trilogy. The bill passed the House of Representatives by a razor-thin margin of one vote.

The legislation includes $3.8 trillion in tax cuts, but estimates suggest it could add as much as $4.5 trillion to the national debt over the next decade.

Democrats stall with full reading to expose ‘monstrosity’

In a rare procedural move, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has decided to force the entire bill to be read aloud in the Senate chamber. The move, designed to slow down the process and shine a light on the bill’s contents, could take at least 15 hours.

“Schumer believes Americans deserve to hear exactly what’s in this monstrosity,” said a Democratic source, citing permanent tax breaks for billionaires, cuts to health care and food assistance, fossil fuel giveaways, and public land sales as just a few of the bill’s more contentious provisions.

GOP senators face pressure amid razor-thin vote margin

With only three Republican votes allowed to be lost in the Senate, Trump’s sweeping bill is on fragile ground. At least three GOP senators have already indicated they may vote against it. One of the loudest critics, Senator Rand Paul, was even spotted golfing with Trump over the weekend, leaving some to wonder if behind-the-scenes negotiations are underway.

‘Green tax credits’ and confusion among Republicans