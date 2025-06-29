/Trump's Big Beautiful Bill: FULL LIST of Republicans opposing US president's tax and spending measure

US President Donald Trump's tax and spending bill will be going on the Senate floor today (Saturday) afternoon for debate and vote. While of course majority of Republicans will be backing the president in his "Big Beautiful Bill", some have come out publicly to declare that they will be voting against it.

The bill that proposed to reduce spending aid on Medicaid, food stamps and other programs, has been in controversy for a long time now as it has been opposed and called out by many, including Trump's own "buddy" Elon Musk.

List of Republicans opposing the bill

Rep David Valadao (R-CA)

Rep Valadao, the California Republican has publicly opposed to support any bill that cuts Medicaid or threatens healthcare access in his Central Valley district, where nearly two-thirds of constituents rely on Medicaid.

Senator Ron Johnson

Johnson stressed that he refused the bill due to its insufficient spending cuts and significant contribution to the federal deficit, estimated at $2.3-$4 trillion over a decade by the Congressional Budget Office.

Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC)

Senator Tillis has objected to Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill" due to the Medicaid cuts, which could affect vulnerable constituents, and the abrupt phaseout of clean energy tax credits, which he stressed risks economic disruption.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader John Thune lauded the bill, saying that it would be a "wonderful celebration for our country." He said that it is "evolving", adding that Trump was optimistic about it.

The 940-page bill was released shortly before midnight on Friday. The timing of senators to cast their procedural vote is uncertain yet.