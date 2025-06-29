/Puri Stampede: Top officials suspended and transferred after Jagannath Ratha Yatra tragedy

Puri stampede: Investigation into the stampede that claimed three lives and injured over a dozen others on Sunday (Jun 29) morning is underway. As per reports, two officials have been suspended for negligence of their duty, while another two have been transferred in the aftermath of the tragic crowd crush that happened in Puri during the Jagannath Rath Yatra. According to an ANI report citing the Odisha CMO, Puri District Collector and SP have been transferred. Meanwhile, DCP Vishnu Pati and Commandant Ajay Padhi have been suspended for negligence of duty.

Financial assistance announced for next of kin

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi has announced a financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh ($29,244) for the next of kin of each of the three deceased devotees. Following a report of irregularities, the Chief Minister has initiated a thorough administrative inquiry, to be supervised by the Development Commissioner. With the District Collector and Superintendent of Police transferred, Chanchal Rana has been appointed as the new District Collector, and Pinak Mishra has taken charge as the new SP.

Briefing the press about the incident and the subsequent investigation, Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) YB Khurania said that this year the number of devotees is more than in previous years. "As you can see, a large number of devotees have gathered, and a large number of people are coming. This is more than in previous years. The incident that happened in the morning is being investigated. All the facts will come out as to why this happened," he told ANI.

The mishap took place early this morning near the Gundicha Temple in Puri. The stampede-like situation unfolded as it became increasingly difficult for authorities to manage the devotees, as thousands pushed forward for a glimpse of the deity Lord Jagannath.