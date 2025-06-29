/'We have a buyer for TikTok', says Trump; withholds buyer’s name

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (June 29) announced that a purchaser had been identified for social media app TikTok, which is on the brink of being banned in the United States because it is owned by a Chinese company, and vowed to reveal the buyer in two weeks.

"We have a buyer for TikTok," US President Donald Trump was quoted saying in an interview on Fox's Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, adding that Chinese President Xi Jinping "will probably do it."

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump said that he will grant TikTok another new 90-day reprieve to look for a non-Chinese buyer, the White House announced on Tuesday (Jun2 18), the third time he has deferred a threatened ban on the video-sharing app. A federal law mandating the sale or ban of TikTok on national security grounds was set to come into effect on the eve of Trump's inauguration in January.

"President Trump will be issuing yet another Executive Order later this week to continue keeping TikTok operational. As he has stated numerous times, President Trump doesn't want TikTok to go dark," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a release. "This extension will be 90 days, during which the administration will be working to see this deal closed so the American people can continue to use TikTok knowing that their data is protected and secure."