/'Pressure on the aggressor is needed': Zelensky urges US support after Russia launches 'biggest aerial attack'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged an immediate response from the United States and the West allies in assisting Ukraine to bolster its air defenses. Addressing Russia's fatal overnight strike in a heartfelt message, Zelensky said, “Pressure on the aggressor is needed, and so is protection.” One of Ukraine's F-16 fighter pilots was killed in what officials reported as Russia's largest air strike since the beginning of the war.

The nighttime attack, which happened on Saturday, comprised 477 drones and 60 missiles and injured at least 12 individuals, Ukrainian officials said.

“The Russians were targeting everything that sustains life. A residential building in Smila was also hit, and a child was injured,” Ukrainian President Zelensky wrote in a post on ‘X’. He confirmed that an F-16 pilot, Maksym Ustymenko, died after shooting down seven air targets.

Ukraine has lost three F-16 aircraft since starting to fly the US-made planes last year. Kyiv has not said how many of these planes it has in its inventory currently, but they are a key part of its air defence capabilities. Ukraine asserts the recent Russian attack wave emphasises the necessity for additional assistance from Washington. Trump has not yet signed any additional military assistance into law for Kyiv since taking office.

But following a meeting with Zelensky last Wednesday at a NATO summit, Trump told reporters he is weighing Ukraine's request for additional Patriot missile systems.

“Putin long ago decided he would keep waging war, despite the world's calls for peace. This war must be brought to an end – pressure on the aggressor is needed, and so is protection,” Zelensky said in his X post on Sunday after the attack. “Ukraine needs to strengthen its air defence – the thing that best protects lives.” “These are American systems, which we are ready to buy. We count on leadership, political will, and the support of the United States, Europe, and all our partners. I thank everyone who is helping,” he said.



Zelensky went on to say that over 114 missiles, more than 1,270 drones, and close to 1,100 glide bombs had been fired at Ukraine alone in the last week. "Moscow will continue as long as it can carry out big strikes," he warned.

Zelensky signs decree for Ukraine's withdrawal from anti-landmine treaty

Meanwhile, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on Sunday (June 29) placing his war-torn nation on the path out of the anti-landmine Ottawa Convention, per a document posted on his website. The agreement prohibits signatory nations from buying, manufacturing, storing or employing anti-personnel mines, which are meant to be buried or concealed in the ground.

They usually mutilate victims if they do not immediately kill them, and humanitarian groups decry the long-term threat of booby traps to civilians. Over 160 nations and territories have signed the Ottawa Convention, although neither Russia nor the United States have done so.