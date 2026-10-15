/‘Racist hostility and anti-India hate’: MEA demands action over alleged Illinois Hindu temple attack plot

Indian Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday (Oct 15) said that the attempted mass shooting incident at a Hindu temple in Illinois was “deeply concerning”. Calling the incident “anti-Hindu and racist” in nature, the MEA said that “violence against people of Indian origin” was “disturbing.” The ministry said that the incident raises growing concerns over “anti-India hate in the US” and called for “decisive action” to ensure the safety of the Indian community in the United States. This comes after police in suburban Chicago said that they foiled an alleged mass shooting plot that may have targeted a Hindu place of worship.

In a statement, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We are deeply concerned by reports of an alleged plot to carry out a mass shooting targeting a Hindu temple in the Aurora area of Illinois. The reported anti-Hindu and racist nature of the alleged plot, including references to violence against people of Indian origin, is particularly disturbing.”

He added, “This incident adds to growing concerns over racist hostility and anti-India hate in the US. There is a need for greater vigilance, zero tolerance for hate-motivated violence, and decisive action to ensure the safety and security of the Indian community.”

MEA demands ‘thorough investigation’

The police have arrested a 19-year-old man who has been accused of expressing hatred towards Indians and other minority groups. The suspect, identified as Alexandros Paporakis, a Taco Bell cashier from Palatine, Illinois, faces felony charges of making a terrorist threat and unlawfully possessing a weapon. Investigators believe he may have planned an attack on the largest Hindu temple in the Aurora area, although authorities have not confirmed the specific intended location.

Speaking about the arrest, Jaiswal said, “We have taken note of the action taken by US law enforcement authorities, including the arrest and detention of the suspect and the charges brought against him.”

He further said that India expects US authorities to “thoroughly investigate the matter” and bring those responsible to justice. He demanded that necessary measures must be taken to prevent such incidents.