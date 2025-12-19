/Priyanka Gandhi’s anecdote at speaker’s tea party made PM, Rajnath Singh smile

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla hosted a tea party, a customary gathering after the end of every parliament session to ease the heated atmosphere, on Friday, and the gathering witnessed some warmth spill after the bitter rivalry during the Winter Session of Parliament that witnessed heated debates, walkouts, and protests. The tea party offered the leaders a moment to unwind after nearly three weeks of sharp political allegations and counters.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who had been leading the charge due to the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's absence, represented her party at the party and was seated next to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, alongside Birla and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The tea party went on for 20 minutes and saw several lighter moments between the ruling and opposition MPs.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Priyanka enquired about PM’s recent trip to Ethiopia, Jordan, and Oman

Priyanka Gandhi shared with the MPs that she consumes an herb from her constituency, Wayanad, in Kerala, to prevent allergies. PM Modi and Rajnath Singh were seen smiling at Priyanka’s remark. She also enquired about the PM’s recent trip to Ethiopia, Jordan, and Oman. The trip was good, the PM replied.

The PM also praised some Opposition MPs, including NK Premchandran, for coming well-prepared to the House.

Some opposition leaders urged the PM to include a central hall for MPs in the new parliament building like the one in the old building, where MPs and former MPs often gathered for discussions.

“That’s for post-retirement; you still have a lot of service to render,” the PM quipped, eliciting laughter from the MPs.

Also Read: Trump suspends Green Card lottery after Brown University and MIT shootings suspect found to be immigrant

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge had decided that all opposition MPs must attend the tea party since the Chair (Speaker) was fair to the Opposition during the Winter Session.

Priyanka called on Gadkari to discuss Kerala road projects

Earlier, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari at his office on Parliament premises and discussed six road projects that pass through Kerala.

The Highways Minister said some of the projects were under the Kerala government, so the Centre cannot handle them, but he assured that he would look into the others.

At one point, Gadkari quipped that Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and Priyanka Gandhi’s younger brother, recently met him about some roads in his constituency, Rae Bareli. “Bhai ke kaam kar diya, behen ka nahin karunga to aap bolenge ki nahin kiya (You will complain if I addressed your brother’s concerns, but did not address yours),” he said, drawing a round of laughter from Priyanka and others in the room.