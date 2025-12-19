/‘Get my husband’s friend elected’: Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance for next US President

Google Preferred
Anuj Shrivastava
Edited By Anuj Shrivastava
Published: Dec 19, 2025, 19:29 IST | Updated: Dec 19, 2025, 19:32 IST
Erika Kirk, CEO of Turning Point USA, at the annual AmericaFest conference in Phoenix Photograph: (AFP)

The endorsement from Turning Point USA will be a significant boost for Vance if he runs for president in three years since it comes from an influential conservative organisation that has a large following among young activists and MAGA voters.

Erika Kirk, chief executive officer of Turning Point USA and widow of assassinated conservative activist Charlie Kirk, has endorsed US Vice President JD Vance for the 2028 presidential race. The endorsement marks the first major institutional backing for Vance from within the conservative grassroots ecosystem and signals an early consolidation of support around him. Placing Vance as the natural successor to the political movement her husband helped build, Erika, while opening Turning Point USA’s annual AmericaFest conference at the Phoenix Convention Center, said, “We are going to get my husband’s friend JD Vance elected for 48 in the most resounding way possible.” She meant saying getting Vance elected as the 48th President of the United States.

A video of her remark announcing the endorsement, while framing it as a continuation of Charlie’s political legacy, is going viral on social media.

She made her support explicit, while also urging Republicans to focus on retaining their majorities in the House and Senate in next year’s midterm elections.

“We are building the red wall. We’re going to make sure that President Trump has Congress for all four years of his current term,” she said.

Vance, who was close to Kirk, is scheduled to speak on Sunday, the final day of the AmericaFest conference.

Though JD Vance has never publicly expressed a desire to be president till now, the strong endorsement from Erika is being seen as a big boost for his political future.

“My attitude is the American people elected me to be vice president. I’m going to work as hard as I can to make the president successful over the next three years and three months, and if we get to a point where something else is in the offer, let’s handle it then,” Vance told the New York Post in October.

Erika, who took over leadership of the organisation after her husband’s death, had earlier said that a Turning Point USA endorsement of Vance was “in the works.”

Right-wing activist Charlie Kirk was a central figure in former president Donald Trump’s MAGA movement. Charlie was assassinated during a Turning Point USA event in Utah on September 10.

