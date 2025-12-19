Kamala Harris says Biden took political hit by refusing to push Epstein files release

Former US Vice President Kamala Harris, on the Jimmy Kimmel show, discusses the circumstances that led to former Vice President Joe Biden not pushing for the release of Epstein files. Harris admitted that it did damage the reputation of the Biden administration, but still, Joe Biden didn't want to pursue political ambition by pressuring the Department of Justice. However, both President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton of the Democratic Party appeared on multiple occasions with the disgraced sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Both of them have claimed their innocence.

“To give you an answer that will not satisfy your curiosity, we - perhaps to our damage - but we strongly, and rightly, believed that there should be an absolute separation between what we wanted as an administration and what the Department of Justice did,” said Kamla Harris.

Harris contrasts Biden’s DOJ approach with Trump’s

Kimmel asked Harris if she believed the Trump administration would release the Epstein files. She said that it was imperative for Donald Trump, who ran a campaign on the Epstein files, to deliver on his promise. But she also asserted that Trump was weaponising the Department of Justice and using it for his own vendetta, which the Biden administration never did.

“What he has done to treat the Department of Justice as his personal law firm is criminal in proportion to what it’s supposed to be, and that it’s supposed to be an independent body that does justice, blindfolded in terms of for whom but for the country they’re supposed to operate without favour or fear,” Harris replied.

“So I don’t know that they are going to do what they’re saying they’re going to do, which is release all of the documents that the American people have a right to see", said Harris.

The deadline to release the trove of Epstein files is set for Friday, December 19, under the bill, titled the Epstein Files Transparency Act, passed 427-1, only redacting evidence that reveals victim identity or interferes with the federal investigation. It remains to be seen whether the Trump administration will deliver on its promise.