/'Trump, Epstein were young, single PLAYBOYS': Susie Wiles' HUGE revelation on 'nasty island', says she knew...

US President Donald Trump's chief of staff, Susie Wiles, called the American president and the sex offender Jefferey Epstein "young, single playboys together" in a shocking and lengthy interview published with Canity Fair. “Whether he was an American CIA asset, a Mossad asset, whether all these rich, important men went to that nasty island and did unforgivable things to young girls,” she stated, as per the outlet. “I mean, I kind of knew it, but it’s never anything I paid a bit of attention to," she added.

Moreover, she also said that the American president had an "alcoholic's personality”. She was reported to have said this in an astonishing interview published by Vanity Fair, which Wiles swiftly dismissed as a "hit piece." Wiles also called Vice President JD Vance a "conspiracy theorist," tech tycoon Elon Musk an "odd duck," and gave juicy opinions on other Trump administration figures in the lengthy piece.

The 68-year-old said in an X post, "The article published early this morning is a disingenuously framed hit piece on me and the finest president, White House staff, and cabinet in history."

"Significant context was disregarded and much of what I, and others, said about the team and the President was left out of the story," she wrote, accusing the magazine of trying to "paint an overwhelmingly chaotic and negative narrative about the president and our team," she added.