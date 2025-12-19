/Delhi Air Pollution: Govt to install air purifiers in 10,000 school classrooms. Details inside

As the AQI is still in the severe category, Delhi's Education Minister Ashish Sood announced on Friday (Dec 19) that air purifiers will be installed in 10,000 classrooms of the national capital for students. During a press conference, Sood emphasised the government’s dedication to addressing pollution through long-term administrative reforms and policy measures. The installation will be done in a phased manner.

“We want our children to study smart and also breathe smart air. In the first phase, air purifiers will be installed in 10,000 classrooms. Tenders have been floated today itself," Sood said.

In a social media post, Sood described the steps being taken by the Delhi government to tackle pollution issues:

1. Air purifiers will be installed in 10,000 classrooms.

2. EV policy is being implemented.

3. Work to eliminate the Bhalswa landfill is in full swing.

4. Municipal corporations are being strengthened, with priority given to the cleaning system.

5. Special attention to the rights, resources, and safety of sanitation workers.

6. Not just emergency measures, but work on long-term and permanent solutions.