The Trump administration has installed plaques on the exterior of the White House, mocking the former presidents of the US. From Barack Obama to Joe Biden, the plaques have made fun of the predecessors of Donald Trump and also have promoted disinformation about their respective administrations.

At the place of Joe Biden, there is a portrait of the "Autopen" and refers to him as “Sleepy Joe Biden” and calls him “the worst President in American History.” The plaque has some derisive statements about the former president, referring to Biden’s “severe mental decline,” “the Biden Crime Family”, and his “Radical Left handlers."

"Sleepy Joe Biden was, by far, the worst President in American Hisntory. Taking office as a result of the most corrupt Election ever seen in the United States, Biden oversaw a series of unprecedented disasters that brought our Nation to the brink of destruction. His policies caused the highest Inflation ever recorded, leading teh US Dollar to lose more than 20 per cent of its value in 4 years," the plaque said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"His Afghanistan Disaster was among the most humiliating events in American History," the plaque said, noting the deaths of 13 U.S. service members during the 2021 withdrawal. "Seeing Biden’s devastating weakness, Russia invaded Ukraine, and Hamas terrorists launched the heinous October 7th attack on Israel," it said.