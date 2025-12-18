/ISIS calls Bondi Beach mass shooting ‘source of pride,’ stops short of claiming responsibility

The Islamic State has praised the Bondi Beach mass shooting in Australia and called it a ‘source of pride’, without explicitly claiming responsibility for the attack, in the latest issue of the group’s al Naba newsletter published on Thursday. In an article titled “The pride of Sydney,” the newsletter mentions the attack in what it describes as the “lands of the infidels”. The newsletter stated, “No operation of the Islamic State in the land of the infidels has been freed from doubt and hatred, whether the Islamic State officially embraced it or tacitly praised it or deliberately kept silent about it and left the enemy bewildered and hesitant.”

The statement suggests that ISIS views attacks in foreign countries as significant, regardless of whether the group publicly claims them or not.

‘Attackers may act with or without guidance from..’

It added that attackers may act with or without guidance from the group, “Whether the attackers received its guidance and support or were the result of its incitement and policies … all your heroics, O strangers, will not be surprised by the bloodshed and bloodshed.”

ISIS interprets both guided and independent attacks as part of its ideological campaign.

The newsletter also mentioned an ongoing confrontation with international intelligence services. “An invisible raging between the generals of the caliphate and the international intelligence services, willingly or unwillingly subjugated to protect the Jews, and in this war, a number of fathers of its best soldiers were killed, and God knows not.”

It also included a call to action for refugees in Belgium.

“As for you to register your names in the lists of immigrants and leave the pastures of asylum, then obey the divine orders to fight the Jews and the Christians while in every street between your backs, your breath mingles with their breath, and you see your fire and their fire and your synagogues and churches are obstructed.”

Two vehicles intercepted in Sydney, seven men detained

In another incident on Thursday in Australia, two vehicles were intercepted in southern Sydney in connection with a planned violent act, with New South Wales Police noting that no connection to the Bondi Beach massacre was identified till the time of the statement.

Seven men were detained by police in Liverpool, acting on a tip about a violent act being planned.

Israel probes possible Iran role in Bondi Beach shooting

Meanwhile, Israeli authorities are investigating whether state actors, chiefly Iran, were involved in the mass shooting attack against Sydney’s Jewish community at Bondi Beach on Sunday.

A senior US official told Fox News that if the Islamic Republic ordered the attack, then the US would fully recognise Israel’s right to strike Iran in response.