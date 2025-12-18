Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Thursday conferred with the Order of Oman, the Sultanate’s uniquely distinct civilian honour, by Sultan Haitham bin Tarik for his contributions to strengthening bilateral ties. Prime Minister Modi received the award during his ongoing two-day visit to Oman, the final leg of his three-nation tour that also included Jordan and Ethiopia. The Order of Oman is the latest addition to PM Modi’s distinguished list of over 28 highest civilian awards from foreign nations, including recent honours such as Ethiopia’s Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia and Kuwait’s Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer.

Besides, India signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with Oman on Thursday during PM Modi’s visit. The pact will significantly strengthen New Delhi’s economic engagement with the Gulf region and reinforce its broader trade diversification strategy.

It is Oman’s second free-trade agreement with an individual country and the first in nearly two decades. The agreement would expand India’s presence in the strategically important Gulf market, which plays a critical role in energy security, remittances, logistics and regional trade flows.

The agreement will improve market access for goods and services, promote two-way investments, and enhance cooperation across key sector, besides supporting trade diversification and supply chain resilience amid global economic realignment.

PM Modi also addressed the India–Oman Business Forum and highlighted the centuries-old maritime trading ties between the two countries, from Mandvi to Muscat, which today form the bedrock of vibrant commercial exchanges. He noted that 70 years of diplomatic relations represent the trust and friendship built over centuries.