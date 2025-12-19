President Donald Trump suspended the green card lottery programme on Thursday after it was revealed that the suspect in the Brown University and MIT shootings had to come to the United States from Portugal via the diversity visa programme. The directive, issued by the Department of Homeland Security, cites national security concerns following the recent shootings at Brown University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology that allegedly involved immigrants. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a post on X that at Trump’s direction she is ordering the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services to pause the programme.

“This heinous individual should never have been allowed in our country,” she said.

Portuguese national Claudio Neves Valente, 48, the suspect in the shootings at Brown University that killed two students and wounded nine others and the killing of an MIT professor, was found dead on Thursday evening from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, said officials.

Neves Valente got the legal permanent residence status in 2017, US attorney for Massachusetts Leah B. Foley said.

“In 2017, President Trump fought to end this program, following the devastating NYC truck ramming by an ISIS terrorist, who entered under the DV1 program, and murdered eight people. At President Trump’s direction, I am immediately directing USCIS to pause the DV1 program to ensure no more Americans are harmed by this disastrous program,” she wrote further.

Under the diversity visa programme, up to 50,000 green cards are made available each year by lottery to people from countries that are little represented in the US.

Trump has opposed the diversity visa lottery for long. Critics say Noem’s announcement is the latest example of using tragedy to advance immigration policy goals. After an Afghan man was identified as the gunman in a fatal attack on National Guard members in November, Trump’s administration imposed sweeping rules against immigration from Afghanistan and other countries.

What is the now-suspended Diversity Visa programme?

The Diversity Visa programme refers to the United States’ lottery for an immigrant visa, which is followed by a permanent resident card. The programme came into force in accordance with the Immigration Act of 1990.

The suspension of the lottery system will have no impact on Indian citizens, as India has been ineligible for the programme for several years.

