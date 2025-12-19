/Yunus government condemns lynching of Hindu man, says violence has no place in New Bangladesh

Bangladesh's interim government, headed by chief advisor Muhammad Yunus, on Friday (Dec 19) strongly condemned the lynching of a Hindu man for alleged blasphemy amid the fresh wave of protests following the death of student leader Osman Hadi. The Yunus government asserted that there is "no place for such violence in a New Bangladesh' adding that no one involved in the killings will be spared.

"We wholeheartedly condemn the lynching of a Hindu man in Mymensingh. There is no space for such violence in the new Bangladesh. The perpetrators of this heinous crime will not be spared", the interim government said in a statement on Friday.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Urging the citizens to remain vigilant, the government said that Bangladeshis should resist all forms of mob violence, which it said is committed by a few fringe elements “We strongly and unequivocally condemn all acts of violence, intimidation, arson, and destruction of properties.”

Yunus' government emphasised the significance of the upcoming elections and referendum in the country, describing it as "not merely a political exercise, but a solemn national commitment," adding, "This promise is inseparable from the dream for which Shaheed Sharif Osman Hadi gave his life. Honouring his sacrifice demands restraint, responsibility, and a firm commitment to reject hatred."

The statement also expressed solidarity with journalists of The Daily Star, Prothom Alo and New Age whose offices were attacked during the recent violence. "To the journalists of The Daily Star, Prothom Alo, and New Age: we stand with you. We are deeply sorry for the terror and violence you have endured. The nation has witnessed your courage and tolerance in the face of terror. Attacks on journalists are attacks on truth itself. We promise you full justice."

Meanwhile, protests intensified following the death of Sharif Osman bin Hadi, a leader of Inqilab Moncho, spokesperson of the radical student group Inquilab Mancha, and a prominent figure in the July 2024 uprising. He died on Thursday after succumbing to gunshot injuries sustained in an attack by unidentified assailants on December 12.

As unrest spread across the country in the wake of Osman Hadi’s death, Inqilab Moncho appealed to the public to refrain from violence. The group urged people to avoid vandalism, arson, and other destructive acts that have accompanied the protests nationwide.