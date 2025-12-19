On Friday (Dec 19), Delhi NCR’s air quality index plummets to a new low; it is recorded as the worst since 2018. Delhiites have been waking up to dense smog since the beginning of the month. This is not only a health hazard but also a significant hindrance on the road as vehicular traffic slows down, and the visibility adds to people’s woes. The AQI was at a very poor level for the first eight days of December, and so far, the average for the month has climbed to 343. It is reportedly the second-worst month in a decade. A higher average was recorded only in 2016, when this number was 366.