On Friday (Dec 19), Delhi NCR’s air quality index plummets to a new low; it is recorded as the worst since 2018. Delhiites have been waking up to dense smog since the beginning of the month. This is not only a health hazard but also a significant hindrance on the road as vehicular traffic slows down, and the visibility adds to people’s woes. The AQI was at a very poor level for the first eight days of December, and so far, the average for the month has climbed to 343. It is reportedly the second-worst month in a decade. A higher average was recorded only in 2016, when this number was 366.
Air quality in the city deteriorated further compared to Thursday, when the AQI stood at 373 at 4 pm. Large parts of the city remained enveloped in toxic smog. Anand Vihar was shrouded in thick smog, with an AQI of 437, placing it in the 'severe category. A thick layer of smog also engulfed areas around ITO, Ghazipur, Palam and Greater Noida. According to CPCB data, several areas, including Vivek Vihar (436), Punjabi Bagh (412), R.K. Puram (436) and Nehru Nagar (425), saw further deterioration in air quality and fell into the 'severe' category. Wazirpur also recorded 'severe' air quality with an AQI of 406.
