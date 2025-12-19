/‘Something that would shake Bangladesh’: What did Sharif Osman Hadi's ‘shooter’ say to his girlfriend before the attack

After a Bangladesh youth leader, Sharif Osman Hadi, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday (Dec 18), a massive protest and unrest gripped the country. Media houses, cultural centres, and even the residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman have been torched. Amid all this, recent reports revealed what Faisal Karim, the alleged shooter of Hadi, told his girlfriend before shooting. He told her that something was going to happen that would "shake entire Bangladesh". Hours later, Faisal, along with two other people, shot Hadi in broad daylight in Dhaka.

"It would be something that would shake the entire country," Faisal told Maria, reported Dhaka-based Jamuna Television. "Something will happen tomorrow (on Friday), that the whole country will tremble," newspaper Daily Jugantor quoted Faisal as saying.

Faisal is married to a woman named Saheda Parvin Samia, who has been arrested along with other family members.

Hadi was the spokesperson political platform Inqilab Mancho. He was critically injured after assailants shot him in Dhaka on December 12. He was rushed to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital and was later shifted to the Evercare Hospital as his condition deteriorated.

Last week, he was airlifted for better medical treatment and was admitted to the Singapore General Hospital’s Neurosurgical Intensive Care Unit. Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed his death and said in a statement, “Despite the best efforts of the doctors, Mr (Sharif Osman) Hadi succumbed to his injuries.”