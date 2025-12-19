/‘He’s not prepared to discuss territory issues’: Putin’s claim on Zelensky | Russia-Ukraine War

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy refuses to discuss territorial concessions. He said this at an annual question-and-answer session in Moscow. On Friday (Dec 19), the “Results of the Year” event, where Putin fielded questions from millions of Russians on topics ranging from domestic policy to the war.

“We know from statements from Zelenskyy that he’s not prepared to discuss territory issues,” Putin told attendees. The Russian president also hailed the progress of Russian troops in Ukraine and said that the troops are advancing as the “enemy” is “retreating in all directions”.

“Our troops are advancing all across the line of contact, faster in some areas or slower in some others, but the enemy is retreating in all sectors," Putin said. "I'm sure that before the end of this year we will still witness new successes," he added.

