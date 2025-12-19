/PM Modi dominates X engagement with 8 of India’s 10 most-liked posts. Know which tweets got highest attention

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's posts dominated X (formerly Twitter), with eight out of the ten most liked tweets in India over the past 30 days coming from his account. The Elon Musk-owned social media giant introduced a new feature showcasing the most liked tweets in a country over the last month. No other politician's posts featured in the list apart from the prime minister. PM Modi's post presenting a copy of the Hindu scripture, the Bhagwat Gita, to Russian President Vladimir Putin during his India visit became the most liked post in the last 30 days with 231K likes and 6.7 million views.

“Presented a copy of the Gita in Russian to President Putin. The teachings of the Gita give inspiration to millions across the world," the post read.

In second place, the post welcoming President Putin to Delhi received significant attention, reaching 10.6 million users and earning 214K likes. In this post, PM Modi wrote, "Delighted to welcome my friend, President Putin, to India. Looking forward to our interactions later this evening and tomorrow. India-Russia friendship is a time-tested one that has greatly benefitted our people. @Kremlin Russia_E."

Among other liked posts, PM Modi's tweet on the Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan ceremony and his congratulatory message to the blind women's cricket team also received significant attention, garnering 140K and 147K likes, respectively. The posts reached 3.1 million and 5.5 million users, reflecting substantial engagement.



"To witness the Dharma Dhwajarohan Utsav at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir is a moment crores of people in India and the world have waited for. History has been made in Ayodhya, and this inspires us even more to walk the path shown by Prabhu Shri Ram," wrote PM Modi on the Dhwajarohan ceremony.

"Congratulations to the Indian Blind Women's Cricket Team for creating history by winning the inaugural Blind Women's T20 World Cup! More commendable is the fact that they stayed unbeaten in the series. This is indeed a historic sporting achievement, a shining example of hard work," said PM Modi on India's victory in the blind Women's T20 World Cup.