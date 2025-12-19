/Netherlands cites strict ‘end user’ agreements on arms exports to Pakistan as India ties firms up

New Delhi: Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel has downplayed his country’s arms supplies to Pakistan during talks in India, emphasising that recent sales were agreed upon years ago with no new approvals. In response to a WION question, Van Weel acknowledged that the sensitive issue was raised during his talks in Delhi, stating, “Yes, arms sales to Pakistan were mentioned in some of the conversations, and I answered to them that the recent arms sales predate a couple of years, so they were not made recently, but deliveries were, and of course, that we take into account the end user, but also the potential end use in any permit that we give regarding weapons exports.”

There is considerable unease in Delhi over European arms reaching Pakistan, which has often faced accusations of supporting terrorism and its unpredictable actions that destabilise the region. While Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) data for 2020–2024 indicates that the Netherlands supplied a notable share of Pakistan’s arms imports, primarily naval platforms and subsystems, van Weel’s focus on older deals and rigorous permitting suggests limited enthusiasm for future exports, especially to a nation seen as a risk to stability.

The Dutch Foreign Minister’s visit nonetheless advanced India-Netherlands relations. Invited by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, van Weel also met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. A MoU on semiconductors and a Letter of Intent on Defence Cooperation were exchanged, with a Dutch frigate set to visit Kochi in May 2026.

On defence ties, van Weel said, “The defence industry was definitely one of the topics we discussed. I visited Mazagon Dockyard in Mumbai, where your submarines and your frigates and destroyers have been and are being built. Very impressed that on this small strip of land they are able to have so much production going on. It’s a very efficient manner and of a high quality. So we’ve also established that we will bring our industries in that field.” He also visited the Western Naval Command.

The Dutch Foreign Minister expressed hope on India-EU FTA talks. “With trade negotiators, you never know when they are finished... As far as I know, there are no big sticking points why they should not be able to be concluded, and hopefully that will happen in the very near future... EU India is in the final stages of negotiations and hope it will come to a conclusion,” he said. India, and EU are hoping to conclude the FTA by January next year when the summit will be hosted in Delhi.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict was also discussed extensively, he revealed. “Ukraine-Russian war came up in all of my discussions... This is an existential security issue, and Ukraine cannot lose this war... I’ve also asked my counterparts to use their contacts with Russia to also hopefully convey to them the message to come to the negotiation table,” the visiting minister explained.

Regarding green hydrogen under an existing MoU, he said, “I know that India wants to become an export hub for green hydrogen...we want to be the gateway to Europe... this is one of the corridors that we see as very beneficiary to both.”