'No known casualties so far...': Indian foreign ministry gives update on stranded nationals in Israel

Indian foreign ministry in an update on nationals stranded in Israel said that there are no casualties that have come to be known in the wake of the brutal Hamas attack on the West Asian nation. Indian Ministry of External Affairs also said that it is in touch with and aware of an injured Indian national who is in hospital and improving. "We haven’t heard of any casualty so far," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said while speaking during the weekly presser over the Israel-Hamas war. "Around 18,000 Indians are in Israel. There is conflict going on and it is a matter of concern. Indians advised to follow advisories issued by our mission," he added.

He also noted that three to four Indians are in Gaza and the ministry is in touch with them.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday (Oct 11) announced the launching of 'Operation Ajay' to repatriate the nationals stuck in Israel and want to get back to their homeland.

Bagchi said, "As announced by EAM yesterday, Operation Ajay has been launched to facilitate the return from Israel of our citizens who wish to come back. The first charter flight will be reaching Tel Aviv later tonight to pick up the Indian citizens and is likely to return to India tomorrow morning..."

Giving updates about the ambitious mission, the MEA spokesperson said, "A charter flight will reach Tel Aviv today later in the evening. It is expected to get 230 passengers onboard. We have all options, but the role of IAF (in evacuation) can't be ruled out."

Will India designate Hamas as a terrorist organisation?

Responding to a question on this, the MEA official said, "This is a legal matter, it will have to be seen legally. But in our position, We have been very clear that this is a 'terrorist attack'".

India-Canada rift

Bagchi also detailed the current status of the ongoing rift between India and Canada after Canadian PM Justin Trudeau levelled grave allegations against India in light of the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

He said India "remain engaged with the Canadian authorities... to ensure the parity".

Reacting to Trudeau's recent comments about India, Bagchi made clear that the "core issue is the space Canada gives to the terrorist" and everything India is doing is "in compliance the with Vienna convention".

On Jaishankar reportedly holding "secret talks" with Canadian FM Melanie Joly, Bagchi said that he does not have any particular information to share but India is holding meetings with Canadian people on different levels.

Whether or not Canada will participate, Bagchi said, "We invite all leaders to participate and the same was done for Parliament 20... Participation is their decision."

