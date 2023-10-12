Israel-Palestine War: Former Israeli PM Yair Lapid given the option to join the war cabinet

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 03:20 PM IST
With our rolling coverage of the Israel-Hamas conflict we bring you live visuals from the Gaza Strip which is under heavy bombing from the Israeli side. Israel has bombed more than 200 locations in Gaza after Israel announced a complete Siege of Gaza.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos