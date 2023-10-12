Hamas terrorists beheaded soldiers and raped women, claims Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed that the Hamas terrorists beheaded soldiers and raped women during their attack on the state.

In a televised address Wednesday night, Netanyahu detailed atrocities that took place during the attack, hours after he announced a war-time Cabinet to oversee the fight.

“We saw boys and girls bound, who were shot in the head. Men and women burned alive. Young women who were raped and slaughtered. Soldiers who were beheaded,” he said.

He however did not verify the claims about the beheadings but confirmed that rescue workers and witnesses described horrific scenes.

The startling claim comes at a time when reports are emerging about babies being beheaded by Hamas terrorists.

A spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that toddlers and babies were found in Kfar Aza, a kibbutz in southern Israel, with their "heads decapitated" after Hamas' attack over the weekend.

Doubts over babies beheading case

Initially, US President Joe Biden claimed to have seen evidence of the baby massacre, but a White House spokesperson later told the Washington Post that the US officials and Biden had not seen pictures or confirmed such reports independently.

Biden reportedly based his comments about the alleged atrocities on the claims from Netanyahu's spokesman and media reports from Israel, according to the White House.

More than 150 people are believed to have been kept as hostages in Gaza comprising soldiers, men, women, children, and older adults.

Israel has ramped up attacks against Gaza in recent days, with several top ministers announcing an invasion in the coming days.

Toll rises

At least 1,300 Israelis have been killed since Hamas launched the terror attack, while 1,203 Palestinians have lost their lives in the airstrikes carried out by Israel in the Gaza Strip.

On Sunday, Israel halted the entry of food, water, fuel and medicine into the territory. leaving Gaza's 2.3 million residents without electricity, internet or running water.

The sole remaining crossing from Egypt was also shut down Tuesday after airstrikes hit nearby.

Thousands of people in Gaza displaced

According to the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency, the Israeli bombardment has displaced 260,000 people from Gaza.

As the situation went of out of control, Biden told Netanyahu in a call that Israel must “operate by the rules of war”.

Biden said he understood the anger and frustration of the Israeli people but urged Israel to adhere to the principles of the Geneva conventions. He also warned Iran - which has welcomed the Hamas attack - to "be careful".

(With inputs from agencies)