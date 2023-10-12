Scotland First Minister Humza Yousaf’s in-laws stuck in besieged Gaza as Israel amps up attack

Parents-in-law of Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf have been trapped in Gaza since Hamas launched a surprising attack on Israel.

Wife of Yousaf Nadia El-Nakla, who is a Palestinian, told BBC on Wednesday (Oct 11) that her parents are "terrified" about what might happen next, adding that some relatives have had their homes destroyed in missile strikes.

Elizabeth El-Nakla and Maged El-Nakla travelled to Gaza last week before Hamas launched an all-front attack, killing hundreds of civilians in Israel.

The couple are now trapped in the besieged region along with Maged’s sick 93-year-old mother, their son, his wife and their four grandchildren — including a two-month-old baby.

No electricity, no water

In a video clip shared with the the BBC, Elizabeth narrated how their family is finding it hard to survive in the besieged Gaza, which is facing a barrage of Israeli missile strikes.

“I am currently in Deir al-Balah with my husband’s family, my family, my grandchildren,” Elizabeth said in a tearful video.

“We have no electricity. We have no water. The food we do have, which is little, will not last because there is no electricity and it will spoil.”

“I have four grandchildren in this home: a two-month-old baby, a four-year-old and, today, two nine-year-old twins. [It’s] their birthday. I ask the world to help the Palestinians.” .@BBCJamesCook has been speaking to @HumzaYousaf’s wife Nadia El-Nakla about her growing fears for her family trapped in #Gaza — and to her mother Elizabeth and her brother Mohammed, who’s been treating the injured.



More @BBCNews

Nadia El-Nakla told BBC that they are worried about her family and felt as though “every part of [her] body is shaking”.

Nakla said that she has not been in regular touch with her parents as they have been saving their phone batteries due to the lack of power.

“Every few hours I’m seeing things, and I’m calling my parents,” she added.

“But now we are talking about having to preserve their battery on their phone. We cannot keep talking to them because there’s no electricity.

“We’ve taken numbers of neighbours, they’ve written down all of our numbers.

“If I can’t get in touch with them, can I contact a neighbour to find out if they’re still alive?

On Tuesday, Yousaf called for the creation of a humanitarian corridor in and out of locked-down Gaza.

At least 1,055 Palestinians have been killed and thousands wounded due to Israel’s retaliation to the Hamas attack, which has claimed the lives of at least 1,200 Israelis.

(With inputs from agencies)