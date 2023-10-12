‘Netanyahu let us down,’ Donald Trump blasts Israeli PM amidst war with Hamas

Former US President Donald Trump blasted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday (Oct 11) during a political rally, just days after terrorist group Hamas launched fatal attacks on the Jewish country.

Speaking at West Palm Beach, a few miles from his residence at Mar-a-Lago, Trump took a shot at Netanyahu for backtracking from assisting the US in killing Iran’s top security and intelligence commander, Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani in 2020.

Trump claimed he received a call shortly beforehand to let him know that Israel would not take part in the drone strike but the US proceeded anyway. “But I’ll never forget,” Trump said, adding, “I’ll never forget that Bibi Netanyahu let us down. That was a very terrible thing.”

During his address, Trump also repeatedly called Hezbollah, a Lebanon-based terrorist organisation, “very smart.”

Trump lambasts Israeli intelligence

Donald Trump also pointed fingers at Israeli intelligence, criticising it for failing to stop Hamas from executing such a large-scale and devastating attack. “They’ve got to straighten it out,” Trump said.

However, Trump also made clear that he would fully support the Jewish country in its war against Hamas.

Florida is home to a large number of Jewish voters. So, Israel attacks were a major focus of Trump's Wednesday rally, where he also blamed the Biden administration for the assault on the West Asian country.

Trump vs Netanyahu

Former President Trump has previously expressed his disapproval of Prime Minister Netanyahu, notably during a conversation with Axios reporter Barak Ravid where he was particularly angered by Netanyahu's congratulatory message to President Biden after the 2020 election.

Trump continued his criticism in a forthcoming interview with Fox News Radio, which is set to air on Thursday (Oct 12). In a preview clip that was televised on Wednesday, Trump voiced his opinion that Netanyahu and Israel were ill-prepared, reiterating his belief that Israeli intelligence had failed, alleging, “Thousands of people knew about it and they let this slip by.”

Ron DeSantis criticises Trump