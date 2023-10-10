Donald Trump's politically incorrect language sparks fears of violence

Former US president Donald Trump's politically incorrect language has often made headlines but a worrisome escalation in his provocative verbiage is spurring apprehensions over the possibility of igniting violence among his staunch supporters.

In recent days, the prickly ex-president has indicated that the country's top military officer should be executed.

Critics said that his comments about illegal immigrants were so extreme that the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), a Jewish advocacy group, saw echoes of Nazi rhetoric.

"Nobody has any idea where these people are coming from, and we know they come from prisons, we know they come from mental institutions, insane asylums, we know they're terrorists," Trump told conservative news site The National Pulse.

"Nobody has ever seen anything like we're witnessing right now. It is a very sad thing for our country. It's poisoning the blood of our country."

The ADL's Jonathan Greenblatt told MSNBC that Trump appeared to have been fed the line by someone familiar with Hitler's infamous complaint of Jews "causing a blood poisoning of Germany."

Trump and his exhortations to violence

At a rally in 2016, Trump suggested that protesters should be "roughed up" and during the 2020 racial protests over the police murder of George Floyd, he said that the looters should be shot.

After losing the 2020 presidential elections, Trump claimed that he was being cheated on after which his angry supporters launched an attack at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021.

His recent comments, especially mocking of a hammer attack on the 83-year-old husband of Democratic former House speaker Nancy Pelosi, as well as a call for shoplifters to be shot on sight, has sparked outrage.



Last week, the judge in Trump's civil fraud trial in New York, imposed a gag order after he smeared a court clerk on social media and posted a link to her Instagram account.

Trump has also repeatedly described the attorneys leading the multiple civil and criminal cases he faces as "monster," "deranged" and "psycho." African American legal officials, he says, have been "racist."

His comments about immigration "recall the worst racism of 1930s Germany," added Gerard Filitti, senior counsel at US-based Jewish and pro-Israel advocacy group The Lawfare Project.

"It is troubling that Donald Trump at times appears to use inflammatory rhetoric that injects a measure of divisive ethnonationalism into what would otherwise be straightforward discussions of policy," Filitti told news agency AFP.

"Language like 'poisoning the blood of our country' is cringeworthy at best, and at worst sows doubt among voters as to what Trump's true beliefs are."

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE