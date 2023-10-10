Russian President Vladimir Putin says Israel-Gaza conflict 'an example' of US failure in Middle East

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday (Oct 10) said the upsurge of violence and tensions between Israel and Gaza showed the failure of the United States' Middle-East policy.

He also stated that Washington sought to monopolise the international efforts aimed at forging peace in the region, further condemning the US for not seeking compromises acceptable to both sides.

"I think that many people will agree with me that this is a vivid example of the failure of United States policy in the Middle East," Putin told visiting Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.

"The US tried to monopolise the solution (of the crisis between Israel and Palestinians), but, unfortunately, was not concerned with finding compromises acceptable to both sides, but, on the contrary, promoted its own ideas about how it should be done and put both sides under pressure. That's both sides, at one or another," he said.

Putin calls for creation of Palestinian state

Putin accused the West of not taking into consideration the fundamental interests of the Palestinian people.

He said that it was necessary to "implement the decisions of the UN Security Council on the creation of an independent sovereign Palestinian state."

A day earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov released a statement saying that the creation of a Palestinian state was the "most reliable" solution for peace in Israel.

"Creation of a Palestinian state that would live side by side with Israel.. is the most reliable path to solve (the conflict). We cannot agree with those who say that security can only be ensured through a fight with terrorism," he said.

'High risk of third party entering conflict', says Kremlin

After the United States moved warships closer to its ally Israel in a show of support, the Kremlin remarked that there was a "high risk" of a third party entering the conflict between Tel Aviv and Hamas.

"The risk of third forces becoming involved in this conflict is high," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by the TASS news agency.

"It is very important to find ways as soon as possible to move towards some kind of negotiation process in order to reduce this escalation and move away from a military solution," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE