‘Uninstall TikTok, Instagram now,’ Jewish parents urged to protect their kids from disturbing content online

Amid the escalating war against the terrorist group Hamas, schools in Israel, as well as the UK and US, are urging parents to limit the use of social media by their kids.

This comes amid concerns that Hamas terrorists might broadcast images or videos of hostages being executed in retaliation for Israeli strikes on Gaza.

Several horrifying videos and footage have already appeared on social media, showing militants attacking and kidnapping civilians at a music festival. As per allegations, the terrorists also beheaded some Jewish babies and toddlers, an act that was also condemned by US President Joe Biden on record.

Parents urged to uninstall TikTok

A parents association in Israel’s Tel Aviv recently sent a message to its members, urging them to remove apps such as TikTok from their children’s phones.

"We cannot allow our kids to watch this stuff. It is also difficult, furthermore – impossible – to contain all this content on social media," according to the parents association. "Thank you for your understanding and cooperation," it added in its statement.

Some Jewish schools in the US and UK are also making similar requests to parents.

“Together with other Jewish day schools, we are warning parents to disable social media apps such as Instagram, X, and Tiktok from their children’s phones,” the head of a school in New Jersey wrote in an email.

“Graphic and often misleading information is flowing freely, augmenting the fears of our students. … Parents should discuss the dangers of these platforms and ask their children on a daily basis about what they are seeing, even if they have deleted the most unfiltered apps from their phones,” the statement read further.

Similar warnings issued for parents in Australia

Australia’s 9 News reported that parents of Jewish school students in Australia were alerted to protect their kids from distressing content that may appear on social media.

Jewish schools in Sydney this week told parents to be vigilant concerning their children's social media use, the Sydney Morning Herald has reported. Possible actions include deleting apps such as TikTok and Instagram.

Jewish Care Victoria also posted suggestions for how to address the topic of the ongoing conflict with children. "Be conscious of where and how children receive information," the group wrote.

"As much as possible, protect them from distressing images in news or social media,” it added.