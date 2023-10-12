As Blinken heads to Israel, US urges nations to use influence to get Hamas to stand down 

The United States is urging its international partners to make use of their influence with Hamas and its supporters in Iran. The nation is encouraging global partners to do this to get the militants to stand down their assault on Israel, said a senior US official, as reported by AFP.

This comes as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday headed to Israel on a Middle East Mission, showing his nation's solidarity with the war-torn nation.

Speaking to press during a refuelling stop in Ireland, an official accompanying Blinken said: "Frankly, we're asking all of our partners to engage with Hamas, Hezbollah or Iran — with any of that trifecta — with whom they have any channels or relations or what have you, to get Hamas to stand down from its attacks, to release those hostages, and to keep Hezbollah out, and to keep Iran out of the fray."

Blinken in Israel

Blinken as per Reuters is due to meet senior Israeli officials, including the nation's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

US further boosting military support to Israel will feature among the topics of discussion.

Before boarding a plane for Israel, he told reporters: "I'm going with a very simple and clear message ... that the United States has Israel's back."

A top objective for Blinken during this visit will be to deliver a message, largely directed at Iran and Iran-backed groups like Lebanon's Hezbollah, to stand down and stop an escalation of the conflict.

Also on the agenda is a visit to Jordan and other countries in the region. However, as per Reuters, it seems like a visit to Israel occupied West Bank is not on the cards.

Biden warns Iran

US President Joe Biden has warned Iran against getting involved in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Speaking to a roundtable of Jewish community leaders in Washington, the US President stressed that US' deployment of military ships and aircraft closer to Israel should be seen as a signal.

"We made it clear to the Iranians: Be careful," said Biden.

(With inputs from agencies)

