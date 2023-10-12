Biden says he saw evidence of Hamas 'beheading' Israeli children; White House clarifies

US President Joe Biden said he saw "confirmed pictures of terrorists beheading children", confirming the reports of a deadly onslaught allegedly by Hamas militants who devastated Israel's Kibbutz Kfar Aza, located close to Gaza.

“It is important for Americans to see what is happening. I have been doing this for a long time. I never thought that I would see… have confirmed pictures of terrorists beheading children,” Biden said during remarks to US Jewish community leaders at a White House roundtable.

"Downplaying Hamas’s atrocities and blaming the Jewish people is unthinkable," Biden said further.

A White House spokesperson later told Washington Post that the US officials and Biden have not seen pictures or confirmed such reports independently. Biden reportedly based his comments about the alleged atrocities on the claims from Netanyahu's spokesman and media reports from Israel, according to the White House.

A spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that toddlers and babies were found in Kfar Aza, a kibbutz in southern Israel, with their "heads decapitated" after Hamas' attack over the weekend, CNN reported.

In an apparent reference to the United Arab Emirates, Bide noted that despite the trying times being faced by Israel and the Jewish community, “there are countries trying to help — including Arab nations."

Biden held a call with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed and underscored Israel's right to defend itself right before the White House roundtable.

"The two leaders also discussed the importance of ensuring humanitarian assistance reaches those in need."

Reports in the Israeli media state that Kfar Aza could emerge as the scene of the biggest massacre of the ongoing state of war -- mirroring the alleged Russian atrocities in Ukraine's Bucha more than a year ago -- in one of the most horrific losses of civilian life in modern Israel's history.

Days after Israel came under a deadly wave of attacks from Hamas militant group, which controls thickly-populated Gaza strip, a total of 1,200 Israeli citizens have been confirmed dead, an overwhelming among them civilians, making it the single-biggest killing of Jewish people since the second World War. More than 2,700 Israelis are wounded.

The number of Palestinians left dead during the retaliatory state of war launched by Israel since last Saturday (October 7) climbed to 1,100, while nearly 5,400 Palestinians are reported to be injured.

(Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.)

