Israel Vs Hamas: Reports of Israeli babies being massacred create shockwaves

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) took a group of international journalists through the aftermath of a purported site of a massacre by Hamas militants. The journalists examined the devastated Kibbutz Kfar Aza, located close to the Gaza Strip, where the remains of the deceased and the 'stench of dead' could be seen and smelt near homes scarred by fire.

A reporter from i24 News shared that an IDF commander had informed her about the discovery of around 40 infants' bodies, with some bearing signs of horrific violence.

As reports of the horrific killings of babies, including some being beheaded, by Hamas militants spread on social media, people in Israel and the rest of the world were taken aback by the sheer scale of barbarity.

But later, Turkey's Anadolu Agency reported that the Israeli army said that they had no information to confirm reports that babies were massacred so brutally. Anadolu's report implies that the Israeli army has neither confirmed nor denied the reports.

Israel's action in Kibbutz Kfar Aza mirror that of Ukraine in Bucha

Israel has not arranged a similar tour for its own journalists, underscoring the nation's focus on shaping global perceptions. The approach draws parallels from the alleged Russian actions in Ukraine in April 2022 when the suburb of Bucha was retaken from Russian forces, following which journalist tours shed light on alleged Russian war crimes against local residents.

Earlier on Tuesday (Oct 10), the IDF announced that it had regained control of the border with the Gaza Strip, a few days after an offensive launched by Hamas killed over 1,000 Israelis.

As more bodies emerged from the site, it appeared that Kfar Aza would turn out to be the scene of the biggest massacre of this war -- mirroring alleged Russian atrocities in Bucha more than a year ago -- to become one of the most tragic losses of civilian life in modern Israel's history.

The alleged massacre was reportedly part of Hamas’s assault on more than 15 communities, kibbutzim and towns on Saturday morning, The Times reported.

More than 1,000 Israelis were killed and scores more, including women, elderly people and young children, were abducted after Hamas launched its deadliest offensive against Israel last weekend.

(Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.)

