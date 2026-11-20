The battle against terrorism in Kashmir is entering a new phase. With the killing of Lateef Bhat, identified by security agencies as the last known active local terrorist commander in the Valley, the focus of the counter-terrorism grid is increasingly shifting from local terrorists to the foreign terrorists who continue to operate in the region and the overground networks suspected of sustaining them.

For security agencies, Bhat's elimination in Kulgam marks more than the end of an intensive manhunt. It represents a significant moment in a counter-terrorism campaign that has, over the past few years, sought to dismantle the local recruitment ecosystem that once replenished terror ranks in Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have maintained that local terrorist recruitment has been brought down to nearly zero over the past two years. With the last known active local terrorist now eliminated, security agencies believe the challenge ahead lies increasingly in tracking foreign operatives and breaking the support structures that allegedly allow them to survive and move through the Valley.

“Over the past two years, we have brought local terrorist recruitment in Jammu and Kashmir almost to zero. During this period, only two Kashmiri youths joined the Lashkar-e-Taiba, '' said Nalin Prabhat, DG JKP.

The emerging security strategy places Over Ground Workers (OGWs) under sharper scrutiny. Investigators believe that foreign terrorists infiltrating from across the border cannot sustain prolonged operations in unfamiliar territory without some form of local assistance.

From arranging shelter and temporary accommodation to facilitating communication, movement and other logistical requirements, suspected OGW networks are believed to provide an important support system to foreign terrorists.

The underlying assessment among security officials is that neutralising individual foreign terrorists addresses the immediate threat, but dismantling the local infrastructure that allegedly supports them could have a longer-term impact on their ability to operate in the Valley.

Despite the sharp decline in local terror recruitment, intelligence inputs indicate that foreign terrorists continue to operate in different parts of Kashmir, particularly in North Kashmir and the upper reaches of South Kashmir.

Their exact numbers remain difficult to establish, with intelligence estimates varying. Some estimates cited by security sources have placed their strength in the Valley between 15 and 30, although officials caution that their movement across different areas makes any fixed assessment difficult.

The elimination of the last known active local terrorist is undoubtedly a significant milestone in Kashmir's security landscape. However, officials remain conscious that the absence of locally recruited terrorists does not automatically translate into the disappearance of terrorism.